ING Groep NV (ING) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ING. ValuEngine lowered ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ING Groep from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

ING stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 66,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $15.93.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.4974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 8.31%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 430,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 122,645 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 295,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,909,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,297,000 after buying an additional 716,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

