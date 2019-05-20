IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) Shares Sold by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC cut its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,913 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Private Vista LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $29.96 on Monday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $30.82.

