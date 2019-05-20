IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 4,244 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 571,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 36.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth about $4,300,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Hilltop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

In related news, CEO Alan B. White sold 8,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $167,945.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan B. White sold 69,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,336,401.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.89. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $361.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.96 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

