IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 324,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,638,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 97,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 97,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 136,662 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 766,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 625,991 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 97,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CETV opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.16. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 53.69%. The company had revenue of $146.56 million for the quarter.

CETV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

