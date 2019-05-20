Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $270,000 in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Stock

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Garmin by 5,916.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,560,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Garmin by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $78.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.26 million. Garmin had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $221,025.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,321.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $125,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,932 shares of company stock valued at $496,705 in the last three months. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Longbow Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Garmin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.39.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

