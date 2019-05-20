Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

IRET opened at $59.82 on Monday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.40). Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

