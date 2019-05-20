Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Holdings Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,058 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 197,327 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $96,167,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,872,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,479,000 after buying an additional 2,046,952 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,282,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 688.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 407,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 355,437 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,311,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 353,515 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $27.98 on Monday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Imperial Oil’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMO. TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.41.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

