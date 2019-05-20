Ibstock plc (IBST) Receives GBX 293.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 293.67 ($3.84).

Several research firms have commented on IBST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 293 ($3.83) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

LON IBST traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 249 ($3.25). The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 190.70 ($2.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 305 ($3.99).

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 18.80 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.60 ($0.24) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Analysts anticipate that Ibstock will post 2162.00001555035 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

