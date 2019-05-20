IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $253.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IAC is a leading media and Internet company. It is organized into four segments: The Match Group, which consists of dating, education and fitness businesses with brands such as Match.com, OkCupid, Tinder, The Princeton Review and DailyBurn; Search & Applications, which includes brands such as About.com, Ask.com, Dictionary.com and Investopedia; Media, which consists of businesses such as Vimeo, Electus, The Daily Beast and CollegeHumor; and eCommerce, which includes HomeAdvisor and ShoeBuy. IAC’s brands and products are among the most recognized in the world reaching users in over 200 countries. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has offices worldwide. “

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IAC. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, May 10th. Aegis restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $321.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.77.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $234.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $144.51 and a 52-week high of $242.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.51. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,749,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,215,000 after purchasing an additional 543,469 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,663,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,880,000 after purchasing an additional 890,730 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,195,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 944,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,730,000 after purchasing an additional 258,114 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.