Hshare (HSR) Market Capitalization Achieves $98.46 Million

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Hshare coin can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, EXX, Bit-Z and Huobi. In the last seven days, Hshare has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Hshare has a market cap of $98.46 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006677 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001848 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000278 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hshare Coin Profile

Hshare uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. Hshare’s official website is h.cash . Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hshare

Hshare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, EXX, HitBTC, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Allcoin, OKEx, ACX, TOPBTC, Kucoin, Coinnest, Bit-Z, Huobi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

