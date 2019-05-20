HSBC Reiterates “€5.80” Price Target for Ceconomy (CEC1)

HSBC set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CEC1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.60 ($4.19) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.84 ($5.62).

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at €5.30 ($6.16) on Thursday. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 1 year high of €9.10 ($10.58). The company has a market cap of $14.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

