Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Laidlaw

Equities research analysts at Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HOTH stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. Hoth Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

