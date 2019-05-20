Hosking Partners LLP Sells 909 Shares of Gartner Inc (IT)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $27,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Gartner by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gartner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

In other news, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 8,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.14, for a total value of $1,190,452.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,269.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 90,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $13,023,710.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,141,139.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,234 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,414. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $152.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.85.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.72 million. Gartner had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

