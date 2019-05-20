Hiscox Ltd (HSX) Receives GBX 1,533 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,533 ($20.03).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSX. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,569 ($20.50) to GBX 1,581 ($20.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,638 ($21.40) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,571 ($20.53) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hiscox in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 1,619 ($21.16) price objective on the stock.

LON:HSX traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,654 ($21.61). 172,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,727 ($22.57).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,557 ($20.34) per share, with a total value of £14,028.57 ($18,330.81). Also, insider Richard Watson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.44), for a total value of £328,200 ($428,851.43).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

