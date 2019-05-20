Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

HIFS opened at $193.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $229.99.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The savings and loans company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $19.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 965.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.