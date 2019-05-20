Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Shares Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,275,000 after buying an additional 98,356 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3,372.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,322,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,028,000 after purchasing an additional 117,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 979,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,964,000 after purchasing an additional 127,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.05. 13,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,809. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 392.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.80. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $73.74.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $720.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,028.57%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

