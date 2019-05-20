HEAT Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (HEAT)

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One HEAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Heat Wallet. HEAT has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1,397.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HEAT has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00363758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00788667 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00021147 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00151619 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00017315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HEAT

HEAT (HEAT) uses the hashing algorithm. HEAT’s total supply is 40,653,621 coins. HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEAT’s official website is heatledger.com . The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HEAT

HEAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Heat Wallet. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

