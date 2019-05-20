Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Receives $32.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HA shares. Deutsche Bank cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $35.00 target price on Hawaiian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 42,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,141. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Hawaiian had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $656.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after buying an additional 23,008 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 98,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Midas Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Midas Management Corp now owns 90,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

