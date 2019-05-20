Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.80 ($63.72) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.68 ($75.21).

Get Stroeer SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €63.35 ($73.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -245.54. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a 12 month high of €63.85 ($74.24).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.