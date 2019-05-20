GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GWPH. BidaskClub raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.40.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

GWPH stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.19. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a negative net margin of 458.79%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s quarterly revenue was up 1189.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, CFO Scott M. Giacobello sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $65,138.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 11,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $138,344.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,891,418.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,005,064 shares of company stock valued at $44,644,134. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter worth $28,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter worth $34,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.