GoPro (GPRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GoPro reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2019 results, wherein both the top line and the bottom line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate driven by strong demand for HERO7 cameras and diligent execution of operational plans. The company aims to translate the healthy momentum in its business along with controlled cost into growth and profitability in 2019, while limiting operating expenses below $400 million. The action video camera maker plans to enhance its Plus subscription service through better benefits and user awareness. GoPro intends to extend its footprint in emerging markets such as India and remains focused on scaling its CRM efforts to increase customer base. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year on average. However, high R&D costs to maintain a dominant market share and continuously develop innovative products remain a headwind.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GPRO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Longbow Research restated a hold rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.44.

GoPro stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. GoPro has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.41 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 8,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $53,870.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,935.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 342,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $2,025,232.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,743,070 shares of company stock worth $23,119,226. Company insiders own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 11.5% in the first quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in GoPro by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

