Glencore (GLEN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 355.88 ($4.65).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 275.10 ($3.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.26. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 268.35 ($3.51) and a one year high of GBX 409.80 ($5.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.