Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Holdings Trimmed by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,279,081.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $173,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,526. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.61.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

