Gilead Sciences (GILD) Given a $88.00 Price Target by Mizuho Analysts

Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.61.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $175,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,526. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 648.4% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 232,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 201,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,502,290,000 after buying an additional 1,071,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

