Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 411,700 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,700 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $715,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC set a $202.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.91.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GS stock opened at $197.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $245.08.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

