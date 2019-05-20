Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 671,836 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,732,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 671,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $514,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,373,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,828,779,000 after purchasing an additional 255,599 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $12,164,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,220,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald C. Templin bought 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPC opened at $51.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $28.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.18 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.68.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

