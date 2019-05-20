GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €23.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Commerzbank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.28 ($28.24).

ETR:G1A opened at €24.90 ($28.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.05. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a fifty-two week high of €34.60 ($40.23).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

