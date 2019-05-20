FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FS KKR Capital an industry rank of 98 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $82,423.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 12,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $73,525.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 160,425 shares of company stock worth $999,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

FSK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. 1,099,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.38 million. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

