Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 46,332 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,532,000 after buying an additional 33,948 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,230,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after acquiring an additional 234,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,838,000 after acquiring an additional 207,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 935,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 799,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 191,418 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James D. Standen purchased 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.05 per share, with a total value of $36,018.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori A. Walker purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.21 per share, for a total transaction of $36,547.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,547. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,697 shares of company stock worth $247,613 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.16. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $70.40.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.50 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.37%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on Compass Minerals International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.02.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

