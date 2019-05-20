Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 309,541 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $16,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 472.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MLM opened at $217.53 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $232.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $938.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.73%.

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $211.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $198.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.93.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $125,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,124.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $292,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,400.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,464. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

