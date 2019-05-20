Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) PT Set at €76.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.00 ($90.70).

FRA FRA opened at €72.84 ($84.70) on Friday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a one year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a one year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

