Franklin Financial Network (FSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

FSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Hovde Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Franklin Financial Network stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $409.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.45. Franklin Financial Network has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $41.50.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 14.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio is 5.90%.

In other Franklin Financial Network news, Director Henry W. Jr. Brockman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 104.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

