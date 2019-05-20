Founders Capital Management Boosts Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 2.1% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.18, for a total transaction of $386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,580. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $208.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.84.

Amgen stock opened at $169.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

