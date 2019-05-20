Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 16,853 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (LRGF)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $30.71 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

