Forterra Inc (FRTA) Holdings Trimmed by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,469,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 186,027 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Forterra were worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRTA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forterra by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Forterra by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Forterra by 1,606.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 140,153 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forterra alerts:

In related news, VP Lori M. Browne bought 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $26,796.84. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,708.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Rodney Brown bought 36,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $152,859.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,762 shares in the company, valued at $240,289.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 82,863 shares of company stock worth $331,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRTA. BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Forterra from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $5.98 on Monday. Forterra Inc has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Forterra Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/forterra-inc-frta-holdings-trimmed-by-frontier-capital-management-co-llc.html.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.