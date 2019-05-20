Forsta AP Fonden Has $31.14 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands makes up approximately 1.4% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $31,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $135.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $173.01.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $854.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.82 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

