FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 142,526 Shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (FFHG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,308,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,526 shares during the quarter. Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF were worth $62,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Formula Folios Hedged Growth ETF stock opened at $26.74 on Monday.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%.

