FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys 131,264 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 83.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,264 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,445.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $28.53 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/formulafolio-investments-llc-buys-131264-shares-of-spdr-portfolio-aggregate-bond-etf-spab.html.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.