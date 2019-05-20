First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX) Stake Decreased by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,650,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $75.92 on Monday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $57.82 and a 12 month high of $77.16.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

