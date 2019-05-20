First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) Position Cut by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 138,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $19.24 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/first-trust-preferred-securities-and-income-etf-fpe-position-cut-by-concentrum-wealth-management.html.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.0769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.