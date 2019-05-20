First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $268,000 Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 91.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHGE opened at $22.91 on Monday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baker Hughes A GE to $33.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Baker Hughes A GE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes A GE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

