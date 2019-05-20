First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 395 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 128.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 41,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,715,490.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NRG shares. Macquarie set a $48.00 price target on NRG Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $43.00 price target on NRG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $35.58 on Monday. NRG Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.75.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

