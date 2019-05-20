First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $346,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock opened at $110.77 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.85.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 20,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $2,210,913.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,962.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,700 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.26 per share, with a total value of $194,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,236.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,573 shares of company stock valued at $17,293,454. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

