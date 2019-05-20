First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,775,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,671,000. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,286,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

MDRX opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

