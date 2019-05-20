First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Invests $813,000 in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) Stock

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter.

SBIO opened at $33.55 on Monday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

