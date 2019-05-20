First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $711,000 Holdings in Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (HSPX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,249,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 287.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of HSPX stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $53.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-has-711000-holdings-in-horizons-sp-500-covered-call-etf-hspx.html.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.