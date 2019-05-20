FintruX Network Market Cap Achieves $2.82 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and Bancor Network. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $10,903.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00366149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00793259 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00155220 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004630 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

