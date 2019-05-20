FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Paychex were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.
PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.25%.
In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 14,893 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $1,292,116.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,263.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,534 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $447,645.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,519.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,173,791 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
