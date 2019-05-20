Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 795 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,008,000 after buying an additional 134,469 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 481,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,779,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,266,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,337,157,000 after buying an additional 76,582 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 17,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP stock opened at $358.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $245.59 and a 12 month high of $363.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 20.90%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Stephens raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $316.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.90.

In related news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total transaction of $1,869,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,391.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.13, for a total value of $574,227.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,741,285.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,470 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 795 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/fiduciary-trust-co-sells-795-shares-of-roper-technologies-inc-rop.html.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.