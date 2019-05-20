Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $63.22 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $55.20 and a one year high of $69.44.

WARNING: “Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys Shares of 46,776 iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (ESGD)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/fiduciary-trust-co-buys-shares-of-46776-ishares-msci-eafe-esg-optimized-etf-esgd.html.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.